Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFNC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.8% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.