Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.