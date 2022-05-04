Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.70 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €127.00 ($133.68) on Tuesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($179.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.89.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.