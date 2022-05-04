Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €168.81 ($177.70).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €127.00 ($133.68) on Tuesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($179.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

