SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.