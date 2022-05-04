Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of SWKS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

