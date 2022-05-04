Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $197.62.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.