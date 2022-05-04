Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.