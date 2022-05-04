Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.