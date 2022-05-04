Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

SWKS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

