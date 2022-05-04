Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.37% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,677. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

