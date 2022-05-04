Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.