Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

SRRTF stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.