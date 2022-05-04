Smart Sand (SND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SND stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SND. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

