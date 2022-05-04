Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.01) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.86) to GBX 1,680 ($20.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.40 ($21.15).
Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,304.50 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
