Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.01) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.86) to GBX 1,680 ($20.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.40 ($21.15).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,304.50 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.