Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.
LON SNWS opened at GBX 36.33 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.05. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 31.80 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59).
