Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

LON SNWS opened at GBX 36.33 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.05. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 31.80 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59).

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

