Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 36.46 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. Smiths News has a twelve month low of GBX 31.80 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

