Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Lowered to €56.03 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.18 ($60.19) to €56.03 ($58.98) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMFKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.68.

SMFKY opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

