Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

SNOW stock traded down $8.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.06. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $680,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

