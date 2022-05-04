Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

