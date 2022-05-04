SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,605,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

