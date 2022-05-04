SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $262.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.35. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

