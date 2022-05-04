Solid Power (SLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 1,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

