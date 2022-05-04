Sonder (SOND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.41 per share for the quarter. Sonder has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. On average, analysts expect Sonder to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SOND opened at 4.20 on Wednesday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 3.91 and a fifty-two week high of 10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

SOND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonder has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.25.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

