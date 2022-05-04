Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

