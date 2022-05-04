South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 325 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

SOUHY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. 56,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,556. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

