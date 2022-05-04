Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

SCCO stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. Southern Copper has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 878.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

