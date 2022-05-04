Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) CEO Greg A. Steffens Acquires 1,000 Shares

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $393.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

SMBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

