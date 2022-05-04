S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $483.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $483.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $359.63 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $356.95 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

