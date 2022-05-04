S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Credit Suisse Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

NYSE SPGI opened at $359.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.57 and its 200 day moving average is $426.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $356.95 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

