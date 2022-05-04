Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.