Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,650 at Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($39.35) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,835 ($47.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,496.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

