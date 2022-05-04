Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,650 at Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,835 ($47.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($39.35) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,496.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectris (SEPJF)
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.