Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
ANY opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sphere 3D (ANY)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.