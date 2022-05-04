Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

ANY opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 464.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

