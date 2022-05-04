Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

SPIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 556,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,518,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,722,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

