Spire Global (SPIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Spire Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPIR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

