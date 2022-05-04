Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Michael W. Wallace Buys 2,313 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CFO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $16,630.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,468 shares in the company, valued at $513,854.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $141.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.41%. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth about $90,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

