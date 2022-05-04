Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Matthew Oristano Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Oristano acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.34. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spok by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spok by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 209,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 1,602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spok by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spok by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 192,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

