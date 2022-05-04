Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $79.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

SPT opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock worth $10,962,463. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

