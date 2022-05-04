Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sprout Social updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.12) EPS.

Shares of SPT opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock worth $10,962,463. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.