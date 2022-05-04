Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Square stock opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

