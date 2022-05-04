Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. 163,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 308.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969 shares of company stock worth $2,083,997 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

