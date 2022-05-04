Squire Mining’s (SQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Squire Mining (CNSX:SQRGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Squire Mining Ltd. engages in the development, operation, and manufacture of data mining infrastructure and system technology to support blockchain applications in the crypto-asset mining space worldwide. It provides application specific integrated circuit chips and mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core, and other associated SHA-256 derived cryptocurrencies.

