Squire Mining’s (SQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
About Squire Mining (Get Rating)
Squire Mining Ltd. engages in the development, operation, and manufacture of data mining infrastructure and system technology to support blockchain applications in the crypto-asset mining space worldwide. It provides application specific integrated circuit chips and mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core, and other associated SHA-256 derived cryptocurrencies.
