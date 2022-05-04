Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $642.50.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.