Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $642.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

