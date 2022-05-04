Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $118.90 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.