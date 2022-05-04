Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

SBUX stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

