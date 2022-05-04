Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.
SBUX stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
