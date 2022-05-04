Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,817,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.