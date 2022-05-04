Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,817,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
