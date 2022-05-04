Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $115.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $3,817,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

