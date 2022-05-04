Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.19.
Shares of SBUX opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
