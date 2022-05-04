Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.19.

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

